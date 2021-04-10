Earthquake intensity 6 off the coast of Indonesia

An earthquake of intensity six was registered this Saturday (10) off the coast of Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 82 km deep and 45 km from the city of Malang, on the island of Java, according to this source.

So far there are no casualty records, but the earthquake was felt in Malang, a city in which about three million people live.

“It was strong and it lasted a long time,” Ida Magfiroh, a resident of the city, told AFP.

The archipelagos of Southeast Asia suffer a great seismic and volcanic activity because of their position in the so-called “fire belt” of the Pacific, an area of ​​shock of tectonic plates.

In 2018, the region of Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, was affected by a violent earthquake of magnitude 7.5 followed by a devastating tsunami.

This catastrophe left more than 4,300 dead and missing and at least 170,000 displaced.

Another terrible magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004 and caused a tsunami that killed 220,000 people in the region, 170,000 of them in Indonesia.