Ecuador starts vaccination against covid-19 with doses from Pfizer / BioNTech Image: Reuters / Imago Imagens / Rights reserved

Ecuador, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in Latin America, started on Thursday (21) the application of the vaccine against covid-19 developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, immunizing frontline health professionals in several hospitals.

“It is a blessing for the country, as it is the most important tool in fighting the pandemic,” said Jeanneth Morales, head of the Emergency Service at the Military Hospital of Quito, after being vaccinated.

A first batch of 8,000 doses, of the approximately 2.1 million acquired from the German-American alliance, arrived on Wednesday and began to be applied in the state hospitals of Quito and Guayaquil.

At Pablo Arturo Suárez hospital in Quito, doctor Jorge Luis Vélez closed his eyes when he received the injection that lasted a few seconds.

“I feel that science has done its part, I have followed this vaccine in an academic way, I have read a lot and I feel that now there is a light of hope, of opportunity,” said Velez.

Vaccination began “in honor of all doctors and health professionals who have suffered from the disease. Many of them have died. Today there is hope of receiving the Pfizer vaccine,” said Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos in press releases in Guayaquil .

A second dose will be applied 21 days after the first, according to authorities.

The initial phase includes 86 thousand doses that will reach the country progressively until February, expanding immunization to people in geriatric centers.

In March, more doses will arrive from Pfizer / BioNTech and about 16 million doses purchased from the British AstraZeneca, from the American manufacturer COVAXX and through the Covax system of the World Health Organization (WHO) in favor of the poorest countries.

The 8,000 doses that arrived on Wednesday were distributed between Quito, Cuenca and the port of Guayaquil, one of the first sources of the pandemic in Latin America.

After the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ecuador on February 29, the country’s populous port city and commercial center suffered a collapse of its hospitals and funeral services.

Ecuador, with 17.4 million inhabitants and which approved the use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in December, records 234,315 cases (1,347 per 100,000 inhabitants), the majority (75,710) in Quito.

Deaths from the pandemic total 14,437 (83 per 100,000 inhabitants).