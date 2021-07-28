Ecuador withdraws nationality from Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

The Ecuadorian government revoked the 2018 decision due to bureaucratic inconsistencies. Assange’s lawyer has already said he will appeal and that the decision was made without the Wikileaks founder being heard.

Ecuador revoked the nationality it had given to Julian Assange, who is currently in Belmarsh Prison in the UK. According to The Guardian, the Ecuadorian justice system formally notified the Wikileaks founder of the annulment of nationality through a letter.

It is recalled that Ecuador gave Assange nationality in January 2018, in an attempt to make him a diplomat and thus be able to let him leave the country’s embassy in London, where the Australian lived for seven years. On Monday, the Pichincha court reversed the decision.

Ecuadorian authorities argue that Assange’s request for naturalization had several bureaucratic inconsistencies, such as different subscriptions, unpaid expenses and fees, possible changes to documents, among other problems.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that the court acted “independently and that it followed due process in a case that took place during the previous government and that was raised by that same previous government”.

“On the date when [Assange] was quoted was deprived of your freedom and with a health crisis within the center where he was being held”, responded Carlos Poveda, Julian Assange’s lawyer, who claims that the decision was taken without his client being allowed to be heard.

Poveda also said that will appeal and ask for clarification of the decision. “More than the importance of nationality, it is a matter of respecting rights and following the due process in withdrawing nationality”, explains the lawyer, quoted by The Guardian.

Since April 2019, Assange has been in the Belmarsh High Security Prison in London for failing to serve the seven-year sentence he had been sentenced to.

The United States wants to extradite the founder of Wikileaks for the country, which has 17 counts of espionage and one count of computer misuse for having published thousands of classified US military documents. The charges have a maximum penalty of 175 years in prison.

In January, the US extradition request was denied by the British courts. However, the US government received permission from a British court to appeal the decision.

The case of the founder of Wikileaks has sparked controversy due to concerns about press freedom violations and on the conditions under which Assange is being held, there have already been several protests in support of the Australian and calls for Joe Biden to drop the charges.