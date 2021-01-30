Ecuadorean President’s plane made emergency landing in Washington

Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno Image: Orlando Estrada / AFP Photo

The plane of Ecuador’s president, Lenín Moreno, who was traveling with several of his ministers, made an emergency landing in Washington, where Moreno concluded an official visit, but everyone is “all right,” according to Ecuador’s Ministry of Communications.

“The presidential plane had a mechanical failure a few minutes after taking off from Washington DC and had to make an emergency landing,” announced the folder when expanding its statement.

“Moreno and all the occupants of the plane are doing well and will return to Ecuador in the next few hours,” he added.

The president, whose four-year term ends on May 24, fulfilled an official agenda last week in the US capital.

He met with Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an entity that granted a $ 6.5 billion loan to the South American country last September. He also met government officials from the new president, Joe Biden.