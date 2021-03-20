Ecuadorian electoral authority confirms Arauz and Lasso in the second presidential round

Arauz, 36, political heir to former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), won the first round with 32.72% of the votes Image: SANTIAGO ARCOS / REUTERS

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed on Saturday (20) that left-wing economist Andrés Arauz and ex-right-wing banker Guillermo Lasso will contest the presidential election on April 11, after resolving all disputes over the vote. of the first shift in February.

“After qualifying 100% [dos votos] and after resolving the judicial appeals of political organizations, the plenary of the electoral body decided to proclaim the definitive results for the dignity of the presidential binomial “, announced the secretary of the entity, Santiago Vallejo.

The resolution was approved unanimously by the five members at a meeting held in the port of Guayaquil.

Arauz, 36, political heir to former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), won the first round with 32.72% of the vote, followed by Lasso, 65, with 19.74%, according to the results obtained by the CNE.

Left-wing indigenous leader Yaku Pérez, who came in third with 19.39% of the vote, denounced that a fraud on the right took him out of the race.

Pérez, a 52-year-old environmental lawyer, has exhausted all avenues to contest the result, denied by the CNE, which organizes the elections, and the Electoral Litigation Court (TCE), charged with judging and enforcing electoral rules.

In response, the indigenous asked his supporters not to vote for any of the candidates.

About 13.1 million voters are called to the polls to elect the successor to the unpopular president Lenín Moreno, whose four-year term ends on May 24.

Arauz and Lasso, who have been campaigning since Tuesday, will participate in a debate this Sunday at a meeting organized by the CNE, which will be broadcast live across the country.