Ecuadorian Municipality Calls for Precautionary Measure Against Pfizer for Vaccine

Aerial view of workers burying a coffin at the Maria Canals cemetery on the outskirts of Guayaquil, Ecuador Image: Jose Sánchez / AFP

The municipality of Guayaquil, which a year ago was the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic in Ecuador, requested on Tuesday (16) a precautionary measure in court against the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer for refusing to sell the vaccine, he said. the mayor.

“It is the first time that a municipality in a small town in a small country in Latin America has sued a transnational company like Pfizer through a precautionary measure for abuse by not allowing the sale of vaccines to a local government,” said the mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, in a statement.

The municipality (southwest), with about 2.7 million inhabitants, and other cities in Ecuador, such as Quito, intend to buy anti-vaccine vaccines, which has been done exclusively by the national government so far.

Pfizer said that its product, made in partnership with the German BionNTech, is only sold directly to the governments of the countries.

The judicial process also involves the Ministry of Health of Ecuador, which established conditions for municipalities interested in importing vaccines, such as maintaining “a direct relationship with laboratories, not with intermediaries”, and that the doses are “free for the population”. However, so far no authorization has been granted.

“Today we are introducing a precautionary measure that aims at the company Pfizer, more specifically its subsidiaries based here, in Ecuador, and the Ministry of Health, to allow us to have the 2 million doses that Guayaquil needs to save the lives of one million people”, continued Viteri.

Guayaquil, one of the first pandemic outbreaks in Latin America, is the second city with the most infections in the country (about 26,000 versus 96,500 in Quito).

Ecuador, with 17.4 million inhabitants, records almost 303,000 cases and 16,300 deaths from covid-19, according to the Ecuadorian government.

The country has delays in the national immunization process and, since January, has distributed the first of the two doses to about 119,000 people.

President Lenín Moreno’s government, which ends his term on May 24, says it has negotiated the purchase of 20 million doses of vaccines with laboratories such as Pfizer / BionNTech, China’s Sinovac and Britain’s AstraZeneca to immunize 10 million people.