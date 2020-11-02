Home World World Edward Snowden applies for Russian nationality, but will keep American
Edward Snowden applies for Russian nationality, but will keep American

By kenyan

Edward Snowden participates in the last day of Campus Party Digital Edition Image: Video playback

US whistleblower Edward Snowden said in a tweet on Monday that he had applied for Russian nationality, although he will remain with the American.

The former U.S. intelligence official, who leaked information that the US government was spying on its citizens in 2013, has been living in exile in Russia ever since.

Snowden’s tweet comes weeks after he took up permanent residence in Russia and a few days after his wife, Lindsay Mills, announced that she was pregnant.

In his tweet, Snowden said, “After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I don’t want to be separated from our son.” In this “era of pandemic and closed borders, we are asking for dual citizenship,” he wrote.

Moscow recently relaxed its strict legislation to allow applicants for Russian passports to avoid having to renounce their own nationality.

Snowden made it clear that both he and Mills “will remain American” and “raise their child with all the American values” they love, “including the freedom to speak their minds”.

The former American official is accused of spying in the United States after it leaked that agents of the National Security Agency (NSA) collected information from the phones of millions of American citizens.

Earlier this year, the American president, Donald Trump, stated that he would “take a look” at the possibility of forgiving Snowden, but has not commented on the matter since.

In 2015, a request by President Barack Obama to forgive the whistleblower was rejected by the White House.

