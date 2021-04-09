Egypt discovers ‘lost gold city’ over 3,000 years old

Egypt announced yesterday the discovery of the “lost gold city” near Luxor, which is in the south of the country, 500 kilometers from Cairo. According to archaeologists, this is the largest urban settlement located and the largest discovery since the 1920s, when Tutankhamen’s tomb was found virtually intact. The mission was guided by archaeologist Zahi Hawass and dated the city, called “The Ascension of Aton, “about three thousand years old.” The buried city dates from the reign of Amunhotep III and continued to be used by King Tutankhamen and his successor, Ay. […] Many foreign missions searched for this city, but it was never found, “said Hawass, who explained that work began on the search for King Tut’s funerary temple. Archaeologist Betsy Brian of Johns Hopkins University pointed out that the discovery” will help shed light on one of the greatest mysteries in history: why Akhenaton and Nefertiti decided to move to Amarna “.The change of Tutankhamen’s parents is the subject of speculation until the present day and never a plausible answer has been found. Egyptian pharaoh to abandon the cult of various gods and the worship of the mighty god Amon for a single god, Aton. King Tutankhamen, as his name says, reversed his father’s decision. Excavations to locate the lost city began in September last year and, despite having spent three millennia buried, “it was found in good condition, with walls and walls almost complete and areas full of objects of everyday life”, he emphasizes to Hawass.

In the southern area, even, archaeologists were able to identify some industrial and service functions, such as the remains of a “bakery”, which used ceramic ovens so large that it is believed to serve many people, and places for the production of fabrics, glass and funerary amulets used in tombs and royal temples. In particular, rings, beetles, colored pots and bricks were found with the incised Amenophis III cartridge (which has yet to be dated). In addition, a walled area with only one entry and exit point still shows a system of residences with enhanced security. Amenophis III, who ruled Egypt from 1391 BC to 1353 BC, inherited a vast territory that went from present day Iraq and Syria to Sudan. It had a long government by Egyptian standard, about 40 years, and was known for its opulence and extravagance. Even so, archaeologists hope to find even more tombs and “their treasures”, since an area resembles the that was found in the Valley of the Kings – which is not far from the region. There are still parts of the city to be excavated, but experts are very excited about the new discoveries.