Egyptian president calls for emptying stranded ship in Suez

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered on Sunday (28) that the teams that are working to try to remove a ship stranded in the Suez Canal prepare to remove the containers from the vessel. The idea is to leave it more light to allow the approximately 14 tugs to be able to perform removal maneuvers. The information was confirmed by the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, to the local broadcaster “Extra News”. Evergreen Marine, Ever Given, ran aground around 7:40 am (local time) on March 23 and, since then, several attempts have been unsuccessful. According to company information, there are 18.3 thousand containers on board, which means that the vessel weighs around 220 thousand tons. Government sources talk about removing 600 containers, but the numbers are not yet known. A recent study points out that, for each day of stoppage, the financial damage is about US $ 10 billion for international trade. According to data from the local press, there are already 369 ships in line waiting to be able to pass, of which 25 are oil tankers. However, many are choosing to go around the African continent, through the Cape of Good Hope, as it was done centuries ago. After informing that the incident had occurred due to a strong sandstorm, with winds of 74km / h, the possibility of human error started to be raised this weekend.

