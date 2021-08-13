EI claims attack that killed eight soldiers on the Sinai Peninsula

A bomb exploded late on Thursday in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, killing eight members of Egypt’s security forces, including an officer, medical and security officials said.

When the bomb exploded in New Rafah, a town on the border with the Gaza Strip, the military was in an armored vehicle, officials added, who spoke anonymously. According to Independent, six other soldiers suffered serious injury.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on an affiliated website. In July, in a similar attack, militants from the group attacked a checkpoint in the town of Sheikh Zuweid, killing five soldiers and wounding six others.

Violence and instability in the Sinai Peninsula intensified after the military coup that deposed President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

On Thursday, Egyptian armed forces spokesman Lt. Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez Gharib issued a statement saying a total of nine soldiers were killed and wounded in clashes with militants in Sinai, adding that security forces killed 13 militants and confiscated weapons in the north and center of Sinai.