Elderly man hospitalized with covid-19 is beaten to death with oxygen tank

The man was assaulted by another patient in the United States Image: Getty Images

An 82-year-old man hospitalized with covid-19 in a California hospital in the United States was beaten to death by another hospital patient, who struck him with an oxygen tank.

Authorities reported to Buzzfeed News that the two shared a room at Antelope Valley Hospital. Jesse Martinez, 37, had a tantrum when the elderly man began to pray.

The assailant did not know the victim before meeting him at the hospital. The mayor of the city of Lancaster, where the crime took place, told the Los Angeles Times that he was “shocked” by the incident:

“These families were already going through a difficult time, and now this more – it makes no sense,” he said.

Martinez was detained on $ 1 million bond ($ 5.26 million), and charged with murder, hate crime and elder abuse.