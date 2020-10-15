Elderly man is attacked by bird in Australia and almost loses sight after pecking Image: Playback / ABC News

An elderly man had his cornea pierced and nearly lost his sight after being attacked by a bird while having lunch in a park in Australia.

Businessman James Glindemann, 68, was severely injured and his eyes blurred after the attack. He was having lunch in a park in the town of Sale when he decided to talk to a bird.

“I sat on a bench, the bird came and started talking because I like them,” he said in an interview with ABC Gippsland. “He looked at me and I didn’t feed him, that’s when he attacked me,” he continued.

“First it hit my left eye. I didn’t drop my food and then it attacked me again in the right eye,” said Glindemann. The accident happened on Tuesday (13).

An official at the hospital where the elderly man was seen told the ABC Gippsland report that about 60 people a year visit hospitals in the region with eye injuries related to bird attacks.

Glindemann had to undergo surgery. “There was no real damage to the right eyeball, but the surrounding area was very inflamed,” concluded the man.