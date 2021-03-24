Elections in Israel: why should the 4th vote in 2 years end without a winner?

With almost 90% of the votes already counted, parliamentary elections held this week in Israel are expected to end without a clear winner. It is not yet clear whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have enough seats in Parliament to guarantee his stay in power.

Its right-wing bloc is eight seats below the threshold required to form a government.

There is a possibility of an alliance between Netanyahu and a rival right-wing party, which would add seven more seats to the government.

The final results, expected on Wednesday (03/24), will determine the shape of Israel’s relations with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu – the politician who has held the position of prime minister for the longest time in Israel’s history – has promised to form a right-wing government led by his Likud party.

A smaller right-wing party, Yamina, led by former Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett, may be the balance of the scales, but the acronym has not explicitly stated whether it will support Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government.

“I will do only what is good for the State of Israel,” said Bennett after the vote ended Tuesday night.

He told Netanyahu that Yamina will wait for the final results of the election before deciding on his next steps.

Netanyahu thanked his supporters in a tweet on Tuesday night. “You gave a big victory to the right and to Likud under my leadership. Likud is by far the biggest party.”

“It is clear that the majority of Israelis are on the right and want a strong and stable right-wing government,” he added.

Meanwhile, the main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, whose centrist party Yesh Atid is expected to win about 17 seats, said he was “proud” of his party’s “huge” achievement.

“I have already started this evening to establish talks with some of the bloc’s leaders for the change and I will continue for the next few days,” he said, adding that he will “do everything possible to establish a healthy government in the State of Israel”.

Just over 67.2% of voters turned out to vote, in this election that was seen in Israel as a kind of referendum on Netanyahu’s leadership.

The 71-year-old prime minister has been in power uninterruptedly since 2009, having served a previous three-year term in the late 1990s.

His campaign focused on the covid-19 vaccination program, in which Israel has become a world leader, and on its diplomatic success in normalizing ties with some Arab countries.

But opponents across the political spectrum argue that he should not remain in office until he is tried on charges of corruption. He denies any wrongdoing.

After the previous three elections, neither Netanyahu nor his rivals were able to form a stable government coalition.

The current government of national unity, the result of a power-sharing agreement with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, collapsed in December after just seven months.

Gantz, whose Blue and White party is designed by election polls to win seven seats, said on Tuesday he “would do everything he could to unite the pro-change bloc” – a reference to those who want a new prime minister in place of Netanyahu.

If negotiations to form a government fail again, Israel could end up having a fifth election.