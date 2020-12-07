Elections in Venezuela: the opposition boycott that restored all powers to Maduro

Nicolás Maduro celebrated the electoral achievement of his political movement Image: Reuters

Chavismo recovered the National Assembly of Venezuela on Sunday (06/12), in elections marked by a boycott of the main opposition parties and leaders and by a massive abstention.

With a share of just 31%, more than 40 percentage points below the 2015 parliamentary elections won by the opposition, the governing coalition had more than 3.5 million of the 5.2 million votes, with a total of 67.6%. support among those who attended the polls, according to data from the country’s National Electoral Council (CNE).

Since 2015, the Assembly was the only power controlled by the opposition, which decided not to participate in the weekend’s election, as it had already done in the 2018 presidential elections, considering that there are no fair conditions for the electoral dispute.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who will no longer be the president of the National Assembly on January 5, spoke of “fraud” and suggested that the turnout was even lower than the official figure.

Reactions

“The dictatorship is evident. After the blackmail, the kidnapping of the parties, the censorship, the fabrication of results, the terror, they announce what was said: a fraud with 30% of pure falsehood, which is not enough even to show itself to the public (not even they celebrate, they know they are alone) “, wrote Guaidó on Twitter.

“We are going to a new triumphal cycle,” celebrated the president, Nicolás Maduro, who had said he would step down in the event of a defeat. But nobody believed in this possibility, due to the boycott of the main opposition parties.

The main rivals of Chavism – the political current of Maduro – obtained in the elections of this Sunday a little more than 17% of the votes.

The day went smoothly and the low flow of voters in Caracas was evident, according to BBC Mundo’s special envoy to Venezuela, Daniel García Marco.

“The situation in the country changes with a National Assembly different from the one that led to invasions”, celebrated the government official Diosdado Cabello, now one of the main candidates to lead the new Parliament from January 5.

Cabello already headed the National Constituent Assembly, an organ dominated by Chavism and which replaced many of the functions of the National Assembly. The Supreme Court of Justice, at the request of the Executive, considered that the National Assembly was “in contempt” and, therefore, was prevented from exercising its functions.

Nobody wins

Analysis of the BBC World envoy to Venezuela, Daniel García Marco

“Tomorrow we will continue in the same way,” Flor told me on Sunday, near a polling station in Caracas.

The mask she wears because of the pandemic served to hide her face from disappointment, like that of many Venezuelans, who are more busy with having enough gas and receiving a few dollars this holiday season than enthusiastic about the non-competitive parliamentary elections .

Chavism, as expected, largely won, but the low participation of 31%, as anticipated at the polls in Caracas, placates any triumphalism, despite the fact that the governing party now regains the only power that was controlled by the opposition.

Governing Venezuela in the current circumstances is not easy. Chavism continues without finding ways to contain hyperinflation and obtain more revenue in the face of the fall of the oil sector and sanctions. And he feels discontent, even among those who were more militant before.

The United States and the European Union will also fail to recognize the new National Assembly. Problems with access to the financial and oil markets and doubts about the country’s democratic legitimacy will continue.

And the opposition, when it formally loses parliament on January 5, will have to deal again with reunification around a strategy that will no longer be guided by Donald Trump, who will soon leave his place in Washington for Joe Biden.

Parliamentarians, therefore, do not seem to unlock any of the problems that Venezuela has suffered for years, but it may be that the arrival of Biden, a new air in the opposition and an eventual recognition of the difficulties of Chavism will open space for concessions and to alleviate the situation in the country.

Consequences?

The expected victory will give Chavism total political control in the political duel it has had for years with the opposition. It will be able to draft laws that deepen the economic opening that the Bolivarian Revolution has been defending in recent times in search of income, but the new Assembly will continue without counting the legitimacy of dozens of countries, including the United States and the European Union.

Therefore, it is expected that sanctions will continue and that there will be no access to international markets while the economic opening is also expected to be accompanied by political opening, according to the Maduro government.

Venezuela is going through a deep economic crisis with the third longest hyperinflation in history and a de facto dollarization of the economy, which alleviates certain sectors while deepening inequalities.

For its part, the opposition will have to review its strategy again, as Guaidó’s attitude of challenging Maduro by declaring himself interim president did not achieve the objective of removing him from power.

Guaidó’s leadership, which defends the “administrative continuity” of the 2015 National Assembly, remains in question as of January 5, when the new Parliament, now dominated by Chavism, will be formed.

“After these failures, we will have to rethink real alternatives,” said Henrique Capriles, a former candidate for the presidency of the opposition, in a Twitter post on Sunday.