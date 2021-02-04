Eletrobras: NY judge rejects claims in lawsuit against US company Image: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Eletrobras informs that Judge Jesse M. Furman, from the Southern District of New York (USA), rejected on Wednesday, 3, all claims made against the company and its directors in the lawsuit entitled “Eagle Equity Funds”.

“The decision concludes that the plaintiffs did not present certain requirements for their claims under the Securities Exchange Act, including known damages to the relevant financial instruments, and has not demonstrated reasonable confidence in the Defendants’ alleged false statements or omissions, “informs the company in a statement to the market.

The decision, the company adds, extinguishes the lawsuit and prevents plaintiffs from filing similar lawsuits in US federal courts. Authors can choose to appeal the decision and / or seek a post-trial measure from the District Court. In any case, the electric company says it intends to continue to defend itself until the decision becomes final and, therefore, new resources cannot be used.