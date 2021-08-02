Elvis Presley will have died of genetic diseases (not overdose)

According to a new book by Sally Hoedel, Elvis Presley’s death will, after all, be related to treatment for the congenital conditions he suffered from.

The American singer, who died nearly 44 years ago, was heavily medicated to control a series of congenital problems at the time he died — and it was because of these diseases that he lost his life, writes the British newspaper The Guardian.

The theory appears in a biography about the singer, entitled Elvis: Destined to Die Young. According to author Sally Hoede, the rock’n’roll star was “destined to die” because she had inherited various genetic diseases on the maternal side—Elvis’ grandparents were direct cousins.

His mother’s family, including three uncles, were cursed by premature death, says the biographer, recalling that the artist’s mother, Gladys, lost her life at 46 years old (four years older than Elvis’ age at the time died).

“They had a similar four-year period of degenerative health., and it’s interesting because she didn’t take the same medication,” Sally Hoede told observer.

The biographer will have started to study the clinical history of Elvis Presley to clean up the image of the artist, whose cause of death has been linked to an overdose of medications, explains the Observer.

“That’s not enough for a man who culturally changed our universe. It’s not accurate and it’s not enough. Elvis was a sick man who hid many of his weaknesses to fill concert halls and support his family. By examining your flaws and health problems, perhaps we can begin to see your humanity again,” said the writer, explaining that Presley suffered from diseases in nine of the eleven bodily systems.

“Elvis (…) was reduced to this rock’n’roll guy who died in his bathroom for taking too many pills,” he continued.

One of the health problems that the researcher detected in Elvis Presley’s medical records was a deficiency of Alpha-1 antitrypsin, an inhibitor of enzymes that digest proteins in the blood and which is mainly produced by the liver.

Lack of this inhibitor can result in lung, liver and colon problems, as well as immune system deficiencies and problems with insomnia.

Elvis Presley’s doctor, George “Nick” Nichopoulos, has always been at the center of controversies about the singer’s death and has been accused of prescribing too many medications to the artist.

But Sally Hoede understands that the cause of the artist’s death it wasn’t the over-medication, but rather the diseases it sought to delay.

“Doctor Nick is a controversial figure. According to my investigation, he was always trying to help Elvis, but the line between friend and doctor was blurred”, he believes.

“One of the reasons Elvis turned to medication was pain. Sometimes he took too much but he was self-medicating because he was trying to find a way to be Elvis Presley”, concluded the writer.

“His health problems were varied but he hid them so well that overmedication is all we remember now,” he concluded.

Hoedel believes that Presley was not a drug addict looking to escape reality, but rather a fighter, who sought to survive poverty and then to health problems.