EMA approves use of vaccine from Moderna for young people between 12 and 17 years old

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved, this Friday, the administration of the vaccine of Moderna in young people aged 12 to 17 years.

The administration of the vaccine of Moderna for underage youth. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) clarified in a statement that the effects of the vaccine were monitored and analyzed through a study that “involved 3,732 children, aged between 12 and 17 years”.

According to ECO, the study showed that the vaccine Moderna produces an antibody response in this age group equal to that seen among young adults aged 18 to 25 years. It is, at heart, equally “effective” against the new coronavirus.

At Adverse reactions observed in adults were also identified in these young people: pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever are the most common.

“The safety and efficacy of this vaccine in both children and adults will continue to be closely monitored as vaccination plans in Member States advance, through the European Union pharmacology system and additional studies carried out by the company and by the European authorities”, it reads.

Pfizer’s vaccine had already been authorized for young people between the ages of 12 and 15 in May.