England resumes face-to-face classes for millions of students

Children walk to school in London Image: Toby Melville

Schools in England resumed their face-to-face classes today, at the beginning of a relaxation process of measures imposed by the UK government, in the face of the drop in the number of cases of the new coronavirus and the advance of the vaccination campaign against the pathogen.

Thus, today, millions of children and adolescents were able to return to classrooms, after more than two months of distance learning. Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have different dates for students returning to school.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, points out that the resumption of face-to-face education presupposes the initial step towards what he called “a certain normality”, after the series of measures imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic on British soil. .

Rules for students

High school students must wear a mask for as long as they are on school grounds and take rapid tests for the detection of the new coronavirus twice a week, as determined by the government.

In Scotland, younger children returned to school last month, and the rest of the students will return next Monday. In Northern Ireland, elementary school is back in business today, and high school will resume on the 22nd.

The British government is still evaluating how the recovery from the school break period will be and does not rule out the possibility of extending the school year for a few weeks, beyond July, already during the summer holidays.