Entry of intruder to military base raises concerns in U.S. Air Force

Entry of intruder to military base raises concerns in US Air Force Image: Pixabay

The United States Air Force opened an investigation on Friday after an intruder boarded an official plane at an Air Force base near Washington, despite increased security measures taken after the January attack on Capitol Hill. .

On Thursday, an “adult man” managed to enter Andrews Air Force Base, which receives visiting dignitaries in Washington and where official US planes, including the presidential Air Force One, are stationed, officials said.

“Everyone takes it very seriously. (Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin) takes it very seriously,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, emphasizing that the investigation will focus on Air Force security measures around the world. .

The intruder, who was unarmed and the authorities did not immediately link to any extremist group, managed to illegally board a C-40, military version of the Boeing 737, before being arrested, the institution added.

The C-40 aircraft parked at Andrews’ base are used by government officials, senior Congress officials or high-ranking military personnel on their official trips.

The Air Force did not specify how the man managed to enter the military complex, which is heavily guarded, or how long he spent on the plane.

Thousands of National Guard soldiers have strengthened security in Washington since the attack on the Capitol by pro-ex-President Donald Trump protesters, who left five dead.

As officials fear more protests, security forces are tasked with protecting the Capitol during Trump’s second impeachment trial, which will begin on February 9.