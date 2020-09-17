Home World World Erdogan calls Macron 'ambitious incapable' for France's support of Greece
Erdogan calls Macron ‘ambitious incapable’ for France’s support of Greece

By kenyan
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image: Adem Altan / AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked French President Emmanuel Macron today, calling him “ambitious inept” because of his support for Greece in the crisis between it and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a video conference with the local leaders of his party, the Turkish president justified his ambitious foreign policy and attacked, in particular, the French head of state.

“Why is Turkey in Syria, in Libya, in the east of the Mediterranean? Some wonder (…) If Turkey gives up everything, France will be able to get rid of the disorder that the ambitious incapable leader has caused and adopt a common sense policy? “, he added.

Relations between Paris and Ankara have deteriorated considerably in recent weeks, due to the clear support given by France to Greece in its conflict with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey claims its right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits in a maritime zone that Athens considers to be under its sovereignty. Both countries gave demonstrations of strength, with martial declarations, military maneuvers and the sending of different troops to the area.

France has very clearly expressed its support for Greece, mobilizing its navy ships and fighter planes in the region. The initiative was strongly denounced by the Turkish president.

The tone between them escalated last week, when Macron declared that “the Turkish people, who are a great people, deserve something more”, in a veiled allusion to the Turkish government’s actions and their consequences.

