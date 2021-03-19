Erdogan criticizes Biden and praises Putin’s ‘class’ after being called ‘murderer’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised Putin’s ‘class’ after being called a ‘killer’ Image: Adem Altan / AFP

Istanbul, 19 Mar 2021 (AFP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday (19) the words of US President Joe Biden, who called Russian “head of state” Vladimir Putin, “murderer”, and praised Putin’s “classy” response.

“Biden’s statements about Putin are not up to a head of state, they are not acceptable,” Erdogan in Istanbul told the press.

“Putin responded with great intelligence and class,” said the Turkish president, who does not hide his admiration for his “friend” from the Kremlin, whom he has approached in recent years.

Biden provoked a diplomatic conflict by responding affirmatively to a journalist who asked if he thought Putin was a “killer”.

The Russian leader replied on Thursday that “we always see our own characteristics in the other”, and then wished “good health, without irony”.

While Russia and Turkey have come closer in recent years, despite divergent interests, the Turkish president has distanced himself from Western countries, which accuse him of an authoritarian stance.

Erdogan has not yet spoken to Biden since the American’s arrival at the White House.