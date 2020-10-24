Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image: Adem Altan / AFP

The President of Tuquia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron needs “therapy” because of measures that displeased the Muslim community in the European country.

“What is Macron’s problem with Islam and Muslims? He needs treatment for mental health,” said Erdogan, at the Justice and Development Party congress in central Kayseri province, according to the Turkish daily Daily Sabah .

“What can be said of a head of state who treats millions of members of a religious minority in his country like this? First, he needs to assess mental health,” he said.

Earlier this month, Macron launched a plan, he said, to curb radical Islam and defend his country’s “secular values.” He also said that Islam is a “religion in crisis”.

Measures, such as the closing of mosques and alleged persecutions of Muslims in the country, have been the target of criticism by Islamic communities.

In the last week, after the death of a French professor, beheaded by an Islamic extremist, the debate intensified.