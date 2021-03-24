EU and UK promise agreement to supply anti-Covid vaccine

The European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom reached an agreement on Wednesday (24) in the negotiations held in Brussels on the commitment to create the necessary conditions to expand the supply of anti-Covid vaccines to all citizens. was given by the European Commission and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a joint statement, which says that cooperation to combat the pandemic is very important. Brussels and London are committed to reaching an agreement in which both sides win. “We are discussing what else we can do to ensure the mutual benefit of the relationship between the EU and the United Kingdom over Covid-19,” he says. Today, the European Commission has tightened the rules for the export of anti-Covid vaccines produced in its 27 member states and included “reciprocity” and “proportionality” among the criteria for assessing dose delivery. of Oxford.Therefore, both parties decided to conduct negotiations to end the vaccine “war”. “Openness and global cooperation among all countries will be the key to definitively overcoming the pandemic and better preparing to face future challenges”, concludes the text.

