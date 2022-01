At a time of intense geopolitical tensions in Ukraine due to Russian onslaughts and also a sharp energy crisis, Von der Leyen and Biden pledged “to work closely together to overcome the current challenges of security of supply and high prices in energy markets” .

The European Union (EU) and the United States pledged this Friday to cooperate to ensure the “continuous, sufficient and timely supply” of gas to Europe in the event of disturbances resulting from a “new Russian invasion” in Ukraine.