EU asks UK to take ‘necessary steps’ towards post-Brexit deal

Brussels, 15 Oct 2020 (AFP) – The European Union today proposed to continue negotiations on the post-Brexit relationship, but has assigned London the responsibility of taking “the necessary steps” towards an understanding, a gesture that the British government has found disappointing.

On the first day of a summit meeting in Brussels to discuss the issue, the 27 European leaders found a delicate balance between firmness and openness to maintain contacts. The British government, however, did not hide its disappointment with this conclusion and said that on Friday it can decide whether or not to continue at the negotiating tables.

The United Kingdom will leave the customs union on 31 December this year. London and Brussels have tried, since the beginning of 2020, to reach an agreement on how their relationship will work from 2021, an understanding that should still be ratified by London and the 27 European capitals before the end of the year. So negotiators are running out of time.

Shortly after the conclusions of the Brussels summit, Britain’s top negotiator, David Frost, said on Twitter that he is “surprised that the EU is no longer committed to working harder” in forming a deal and for the 27 to call on London to do more.

Frost said the Johnson administration will review the situation on Friday before deciding how to proceed with the negotiations.

“The European Council invites the chief negotiator to continue negotiations in the coming weeks and calls on the United Kingdom to take the necessary steps to make an agreement possible”, points out point 5 of the conclusions on Brexit.

The leaders also warned member countries to “increase the pace of preparatory work, at all levels”, for any scenario, including one in which there is no agreement between London and European capitals.

Avoid a break

According to the conclusions, the leaders expressed their concern “because the progress made on topics of interest to the EU is still insufficient to reach an agreement”.

Although the document now places responsibility for an agreement on the shoulders of British leaders, European authorities have paved the way to try to prevent a brutal rupture.

So they asked not only the main negotiator, Frenchman Michel Barnier, to continue to discuss “in the coming weeks”, but also mentioned the EU’s determination to have “a partnership as close as possible” with the United Kingdom.

At a news conference, Barnier proposed to start a new round of negotiations in London next week, in an attempt to reach an agreement later this month.

Europe’s top three concerns for reaching an agreement revolve around competition rules, resolving how those rules will be controlled and ensuring access to British waters for EU fishing fleets.

Regarding the legal framework for the breach, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the United Kingdom should fully implement the Withdrawal Agreement “and that is the end”, in reference to the unilateral changes implemented by Johnson.

According to Barnier, the EU was ready for a “reasonable effort” on the issue of fishing rights.

The European negotiator commented that the chasm that separates the positions on the three issues is still too big to reach an agreement in sight.

In another discussion at the summit, the leaders agreed to postpone the decision on the new emission reduction target until 2030 to December. The Commission had proposed a 55% cut in emissions.

Shortly after the formal opening of the meeting, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen was surprised to announce her immediate withdrawal from discussions due to a positive case of coronavirus on your team.