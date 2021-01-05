EU awaits authorization for a second vaccine ‘in the next few hours’ Image: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

The European Union hopes that a second vaccine against the new coronavirus be authorized “in the next few hours,” said European Council President Charles Michel, who announced a new virtual summit on the health crisis at the end of the month.

“We hope that in the next few hours, even if we are not sure, a second vaccine can be approved,” said Michel during a press conference in Lisbon, at the beginning of the semiannual EU presidency that Portugal took on January 1.

Under pressure from European countries to authorize the vaccine from the American laboratory Moderna as soon as possible, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) brought forward from January 12 to Wednesday, and after Wednesday to Monday, the meeting of its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), suggesting the possibility of an imminent decision, although it has not yet been made.

On December 21, the EMA authorized the vaccine against covid-19 Pfizer / BioNTech, for which the European Commission gave immediate authorization and remains the only one authorized in the bloc today.

Referring to the “gigantic challenge” represented by the implementation of these vaccines in Lisbon, Michel said on Tuesday (5) that “the Commission, with the support of the Member States, works day and night to ensure that the number of vaccines available can be increased (…) respecting the independence of the pharmaceutical agency “.