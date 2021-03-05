EU defends Italian blockade of sending vaccines to Australia

Italy justified blocking the delivery of vaccines against covid-19 to Australia due to the scarcity of the immunizer Image: Disclosure

The European Union today defended the Italian decision to block the sending of vaccines from AstraZeneca against covid-19 to Australia and assured that the bloc remains, after all, “a major exporter”.

The Italian government announced on Thursday that it had blocked, with the consent of the European Commission, the export of 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in European territory. The Italian authorities justified the measure by the “persistent shortage” of vaccines and “delays in supply” by the laboratory.

It was the first time that an EU state blocked a shipment based on the export control mechanism of anti-viral vaccines produced in the bloc, created in late January by Brussels and strongly criticized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The gesture was criticized by the Australian press, although officials have downplayed the issue, expressing understanding of the seriousness of the pandemic in Italy, with 20,000 new cases daily, compared with just six cases in Australia on the same day.

The European Commission, which authorized the Italian refusal, recalled on Friday that this was an exceptional case.

“There was no other rejection under the export control mechanism (…) We remain a major exporter of vaccines,” said a spokesman for the European Executive.

Between the end of January and the beginning of March, the EU approved 174 export orders for anti-viral vaccines to about thirty countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, China, countries in Latin America and the Middle East, but also Australia, he said.

Low-income countries benefit from the international Covax mechanism and for which authorization is not required.

In an interview with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, the European Commission’s executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, insisted on “systematic deficiencies” in AstraZeneca’s deliveries to European bloc countries.

The Swedish-British group announced that in the first quarter of this year it will deliver to the EU only a third of the 120 million doses initially promised.