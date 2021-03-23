EU punishes Chinese authorities for the first time since 1989; China strikes back

Brussels, 22 March (EFE) .- The European Union on Monday decided to impose restrictive measures against four Chinese officials for serious violations and human rights abuses in China for the treatment of Uighurs in the autonomous region of Xiajiang. In response, China sanctioned ten people, including five members of the European Parliament.

These are the first European sanctions against China since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, and are due, among other reasons, to the “arbitrary large-scale arrests” of the Uighur people in Xinjiang.

Among the four sanctioned is the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau since January 2021 and vice president of the popular government of the Xinjiang autonomous region, Mingguo Chen, as responsible for serious human rights violations “, mainly” arbitrary arrests in large-scale and degrading treatment of Uighurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities “.

Another target is the former secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Juridical Affairs Committee Zhu Hailun, considered the “architect” of the large-scale surveillance, detention and indoctrination program for Uighurs and others from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as his successor. , Wang Mingshan, who also holds other positions.

The fourth sanctioned is Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Party, a state economic and paramilitary organization.

These sanctions are part of a package of restrictive measures against 11 people and four entities responsible for serious human rights violations in China, North Korea, Libya, South Sudan and Eritrea.

The decision taken by the EU’s foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels on Monday, shows “the EU’s firm determination to defend human rights and take tangible action against those responsible for violations and abuses,” said a statement.

Restrictive measures consist of a ban on entering EU territory and freezing of assets and assets that the sanctioned may have in the European bloc.

China accuses EU of “spreading lies” and promises sanctions

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that “China is firmly opposed and condemns the sanctions of the European Union”, which it accuses of “spreading lies and seriously damaging” Chinese sovereignty.

“If the EU does not correct its mistake, there will be more measures,” warned the Chinese government in the same note.

Among those sanctioned, who will not be able to enter China, are German MEPs Reinhard Bütikofer and Michael Gahler, French Raphaël Glucksmann, Bulgarian Ilhan Kyuchuk and Slovakian Miriam Lexmann, as well as other politicians, researchers and four institutions.

The list of sanctioned persons is completed by parliamentarians Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma, from the Netherlands; the Belgian Samuel Cogolati and the Lithuanian Dovile Sakaliene, in addition to the German researcher Adrian Zenz and the Swedish Bjorn Jerden.

China has repeatedly emphasized that Zenz’s reports on Xinjiang are “absolute fallacies”. Last week, the country warned the EU that applications based on these claims would have consequences.