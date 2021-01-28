EU seeks to define standardized vaccination certificates

8.Dec.2020 – Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first to receive a covid-19 vaccine in the UK Image: Jacob King / POOL / AFP

European Union member states have decided on a series of principles to standardize vaccination certificates against covid-19, documents already used in several countries, the European Commission announced on Thursday (28).

The guidelines adopted by the 27 countries of the bloc specify that these certificates are intended “mainly” to constitute standard proof of vaccination “for medical purposes”.

Several European countries, led by Greece, hope that these certificates will allow their holders to travel, but other Member States are reluctant to the idea.

For this second group of countries, the issue is especially premature and potentially discriminatory due to the low proportion of the vaccinated population in the EU states.

The document adopted by the EU countries explains that this standardized certificate is medically necessary, for example in the case of a person who received a second dose of the vaccine in a different country than the first.

It can also be used in the case of a patient with side effects related to the vaccine.

The adopted guidelines, which are not binding, aim to standardize the certificates to allow their mutual recognition and “establish a minimum of data” required in these documents.

Vaccination certificates can be digital or paper documents.

“We need a common approach to vaccination certificates,” said European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides.

“Interoperable vaccination certificates will be an important tool for citizens during the pandemic, but also after we overcome it,” he said.

According to the European Commission, 11 member states have indicated that they use covid-19 vaccination certificates and another seven intend to do so.

Iceland, which is not a member of the EU but is part of the free movement Schengen area, announced this week that it has issued its first digital certificates.

In the EU, more than 10.6 million doses have been administered to about 2% of the population, according to an AFP count based on available official data.