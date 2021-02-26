EU strengthens its autonomy for a strong association with the US and NATO

Several European leaders promote a vision based on the EU’s “strategic autonomy” in matters of security and defense Image: Cristina Arias / Cover / Getty Images

Brussels, 26 Feb 2021 (AFP) – European leaders decided on Friday, on the second and last day of a virtual summit, to strengthen the European Union (EU) strategic autonomy to reaffirm itself as a “strong” associate for NATO and its main ally, the United States.

“This complementarity is the key”, said the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, during a three-hour videoconference with the leaders of the 27 countries of the bloc.

“We want to strengthen the EU’s capacity to act autonomously, with the desire to be a reliable partner for NATO and the United States,” he added.

In the Belgian’s opinion, “a strong partnership requires strong partners. Therefore, a strong European Union represents a stronger NATO”.

For his part, NATO’s secretary general, Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, declared by videoconference that the military alliance shares with the EU “almost the same population, the same members and the same challenges”.

“It makes it absolutely clear that we must work together,” he added.

– Questions – For Stoltenberg, “we all face the same threats, and neither Europe nor the United States can face them alone”.

“We want to promote the European Union’s adaptation and preparedness to effectively address security threats and challenges,” the leaders stressed in a statement released at the end of the meeting.

Europeans, in particular, insist on strengthening partnerships with the UN, the United States and NATO.

“This global cooperation will benefit from a stronger EU in the area of ​​security and defense”, they argue in the document.

“We remain committed to implementing the 2019-2024 Strategic Agenda, seeking a more strategic course of action and an increase in the EU’s capacity to act autonomously”, they emphasize in the statement.

Several European leaders promote a vision based on the EU’s “strategic autonomy” in matters of security and defense.

A European official noted, however, that strengthening the EU’s “ability to act autonomously worries countries on the front lines against Russia because they fear a European disconnection from NATO”.

These concerns “are reinforced by the questioning of the existence of NATO by some leaders in the United States and Europe”, he points out.

A diplomatic source told AFP that during the conference representatives from Lithuania, Latvia and Poland expressed this concern emphatically, “but no one questioned the need to act autonomously”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview a week ago that NATO should “be overhauled, because the alliance was designed to confront the Warsaw Pact, and the Warsaw Pact is no more”.

Several former signatories to this military pact, allies of the Soviet Union, are now members of the European Union itself or candidates and are part of NATO.

Diversity of threats

Current threats to the EU include terrorism and cyber attacks, and Macron insisted on Thursday on the need for Europe to develop capabilities to “anticipate new threats, be they cyber, sea, space or air”.

A senior European official noted that “the threat level is currently the highest since the Cold War and does not come from Russia. Not a day goes by without an attack on our strategic infrastructure”.

French conservative MEP Arnaud Danjean, an expert on defense issues, laments the “false debate” created around the EU’s defense autonomy.

“Everyone knows that NATO’s heart is its role on the eastern front, facing Russia,” he said.

Meanwhile, a diplomat pointed out that “Europeans have the means to act, but they need political will. Countries like Germany, Spain or Portugal still refuse to participate beyond training missions”.