EU will not include Northern Ireland in vaccine export control Image: Shutterstock

Brussels indicated that it would not include Northern Ireland in the vaccine export control mechanism it announced on Friday (29), after the United Kingdom censored it for compromising the Brexit agreements on the island of Ireland.

“As part of completing this measure, the Commission will ensure that the Ireland / Northern Ireland protocol is not affected,” wrote the European Executive in a note.

Contrary to what was originally envisaged, the Commission “did not activate the safeguard clause”, which would have allowed it to repeal this protocol for vaccines.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed to the President of the European Commission his concern about the restrictions imposed on the delivery of vaccines against coronavirus, which could undermine Brexit agreements on Northern Ireland.

In a telephone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, Johnson “expressed serious concern about the possible repercussions of European Union (EU) measures on vaccine exports,” said his spokesman.

Faced with delays in the delivery of vaccines from the AstraZeneca laboratory, the EU decided to impose a mechanism that prohibits “illegitimate” exports.

Northern Ireland is one of the territories considered to be non-European.

But the Brexit agreement seeks, among other objectives, to prevent the return of a border and customs controls between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The EU even invoked an article that allows it to suspend this protocol if its application “entails serious economic, social or environmental difficulties”.

This text angered both the Northern Ireland authorities, whose Prime Minister Arlene Foster called it “an incredible hostile act”, and the government of the Republic of Ireland.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin participated in “talks with … Ursula von der Leyen to express (his) concerns,” according to a government spokesman.

“The UK has legally binding agreements with vaccine providers and does not expect the EU, as a friend and ally, to do anything to stop the implementation of these contracts,” said a spokesman for Johnson.

The UK imports Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccines from a factory in Belgium.