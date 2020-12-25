EU will start the process of signing a post-Brexit agreement on Monday

Image: AFP

The European Union (EU) will start on Monday the process of signing the post-Brexit trade agreement reached the day before between London and Brussels, which was presented this Friday to member states in a single English version by European negotiator Michel Barnier .

The reception of ambassadors who are permanent representatives to the EU was “quite sober”, a European diplomat told AFP. “There was no great joy, since a divorce is never good news,” he added.

“The text, which has 1,200 pages, will be examined from today (Friday) until Monday to prove that there is no hidden aspect that could be problematic,” explained the diplomatic source, who said that everyone received a provisional version in English.

Permanent ambassadors will meet on Monday to begin the process of ratifying the agreement by member states and the European Parliament.

The 27 EU countries are expected to sign the text between Tuesday night and Wednesday and then it will be published on Thursday in the European Official Gazette, before entering into force on January 1, 2021.

In this way, EU countries will ratify the agreement provisionally, before its final approval by the European Parliament, scheduled for the beginning of 2021. The interim period should last two months, according to the diplomatic source.

Ambassadors will also examine unilateral measures to take sanctions for any breach of the agreement by the United Kingdom. “We have to decide how they will be applied,” he explained.

The EU will also adopt measures, valued at almost 5 billion euros, to monitor the application of the treaty, such as aid to companies and sectors affected by its entry into force, such as fisheries.

After months of tense negotiations, the agreement was reached on Thursday and received with relief both by British authorities and major EU countries.

The treaty will allow the United Kingdom to have access to the European single market without import tariffs or quotas, but it establishes sanctions and compensatory measures if the common environmental, tax, labor rights or state aid rules are violated.