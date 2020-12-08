Home World World Europe wants to 'facilitate' access to vaccine in the Gaza Strip
Europe wants to ‘facilitate’ access to vaccine in the Gaza Strip

By kenyan
Europe wants to ‘facilitate’ access to vaccine in the Gaza Strip Image: Pixabay

The European Union wants to “facilitate” access to the covid-19 vaccine in the Gaza Strip, European diplomats said today during a visit to this Palestinian enclave under blockade, which faces a spike in cases.

“We hope that very soon we will be able to help the authorities gain access to the vaccine,” said European Union representative for the Palestinian Territories, Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff in Gaza.

“It is a very complicated challenge, but as long as vaccines are available, we will do what we can, in coordination with the UN, to facilitate their access to the most vulnerable,” he added during the visit of some twenty European diplomats.

Under Israeli blockade, the small enclave of two million inhabitants controlled by Hamas closed its borders at the beginning of the pandemic and received a limited number of people, who were supposed to isolate themselves for three weeks in quarantine centers.

In mid-August, Gaza registered only 100 cases, but in recent weeks that number has skyrocketed to the point where health officials speak of an “out of control” situation.

In light of this, Hamas last week announced total confinement on weekends and the closure of schools, universities, kindergartens and mosques.

The Gaza authorities have obtained 19,500 virus detection kits from the World Health Organization (WHO), but with an average of 2,500 to 3,000 tests per day, they will be able to get them for just one week.

