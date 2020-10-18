Home World World European countries have record covid cases in the last 24 hours
European countries have record covid cases in the last 24 hours

17.out.2020 – Plaque on mandatory use of a mask is seen in a store window in Berlin Image: EFE / EPA / OMER MESSINGER

At least three European countries have recorded records in the numbers of new daily cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In Italy, there were 10,925 contagions in that period. The country has also reached the highest number of active cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic: there are 116,935 people fighting the disease, according to a bulletin released today by the Italian Ministry of Health.

The peak of active cases (calculation that excludes deaths and cures) had been registered on April 19, when there were 108,257 people simultaneously with covid-19.

The northern region of Lombardy, the main focus of the outbreak, will close its bars and restaurants from Saturday and suspend all sporting events. The Vatican announced on Saturday that a case of coronavirus it was registered at the residence of Santa Marta, where Pope Francis lives.

There was a record daily record also in France, which registered 32,427 new cases this Saturday. On Friday (16), 25,086 cases were reported. In an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the French government decreed a curfew between 9 pm and 6 am in various regions of the country, including Paris.In Germany, the number of new daily cases reached 7,830 in the last 24 hours – a record that also resulted in a record. Chancellor Angela Merkel asked the Germans to stay home whenever possible. “Forget about trips that are not necessary, celebrations that are not essential,” he declared.

Two cases confirmed after EU meeting

After a meeting of the Council of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, last Monday (12), two participants tested positive for covid-19. Austrian and Belgian foreign ministers received confirmation of the diagnosis of the disease.

Alexander Schallenberg, from Austria, and Sophie Wilmes, from Belgium, sat side by side over a group breakfast at the meeting, held in Luxembourg.

“Schallenberg is suspected of being infected at the Council on Foreign Relations in Luxembourg on Monday,” a ministry spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that he had no symptoms and was tested as a routine measure.

Wilmes said on Saturday that his test was positive, the day after he went into isolation with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

* With information from Estadão Content and international agencies

