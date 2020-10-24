European Parliament decides that vegetarian hamburger is also hamburger

A measure voted today proposed that it would prohibit foods produced with alternatives to meat from receiving the same names as their original versions, such as sausages and hamburgers Image: Getty Images

The European Parliament today adopted the guidelines of the next PAC (Common Agricultural Policy of the bloc, which contain more environmental obligations, despite criticism from NGOs for considering them insufficient. And decided, among other issues, that vegetarian hamburgers can also be considered hamburgers.

MEPs voted against a measure that would prohibit food produced with alternatives to meat from being presented with the same names as their animal references. The veto would cover foods such as sausages and hamburgers.

“Reason prevailed and climate sinners lost. It is worth celebrating with a vegetarian hamburger,” celebrated Nikolak Villumsen, Danish representative in the European Parliament, on his Twitter account.

Fornuften sejrede og klimasynderne tabte. Det er værd at fejre med en veggieburger. Jeg håber, at some dem, der stemte mod forbuddet, også vil slå et slag i samme burgerbollesurdej og stemme nej i den endelige afstemning. #VoteThisCAPDown #dkpol #eudk #dkgreen #veggieburgerban – Nikolaj Villumsen (@nvillumsen) October 23, 2020

According to Camille Perrin, director of food policy at the European Consumer Organization, the victory reflects “common sense” in the markets.

“Consumers are not to be confused with a soy steak or chickpea sausage, as long as they are clearly labeled as vegetarian or vegan options,” he said, according to the NPR website.

Voting on agricultural policy

The three documents that form the basis of the next CAP were approved, although there was a climate of uncertainty during the day regarding the orientation of the main political blocs. Now, lawmakers are expected to negotiate with member countries to apply the rule from 2023.

This new CAP expands the so-called “ecoregimes”, which provide for payments to agricultural producers who have achieved, or exceeded, the goals of environmental protection, or in support of actions against climate change.

The proposal also determines to dedicate at least 35% of the rural development budget to all types of measures related to the environment and the climate.

European Greens and some of the left-wing legislators voted against the new plan because they did not think it would help to rethink the European agricultural and food model.

‘Historical error’

A note from the Greens stated that “this CAP is a historical error”. For the European United Left, the approval was “a cynical exercise”.

Environmental activists pressured MEPs to call for rejection of the new CAP for failing to help fulfill commitments to combat climate change.

Activist Greta Thunberg warned MEPs that “this is your opportunity to turn empty words into actions”.

“The eyes of future generations are on you,” he added.

European Union subsidies to farmers are huge and commit approximately one third of the bloc’s spending to member states.

In the budget proposal for 2021 to 2027 currently under discussion, about 387 billion euros (more than R $ 2.5 trillion) are earmarked for this purpose.

Such aid is widely advocated by agricultural states, especially France, Ireland and the nations of Eastern Europe, where farmers have a strong political influence.

Environmental activists point out, however, with frustration, that only 20% of the resources in the expenditure plans discussed will be dedicated to climate-friendly policies.

Mathieu Courgeau, a French farmer and a member of the Good Food Good Farming group, which brings together 400 NGOs in Europe, was “very disappointed”.

According to him, the text of the deputies “does not guarantee a sufficient redistribution of aid to small and medium-sized properties”, and also “is highly unbalanced in favor of the industrialization of agriculture”.

Earlier this week, European agriculture ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, reached an agreement on the central lines of the new CAP, which is now supported by Parliament.

* With information from AFP