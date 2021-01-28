European Union and AstraZeneca stop arm wrestling with covid-19 vaccines

EU says laboratory is benefiting the UK in vaccine distribution Image: Lidianne Andrade / MyPhoto Press / Estadão Content

While the world surpasses the 100 million cases of covid-19, the European Union (EU) and the pharmaceutical laboratory AstraZeneca intensify the dispute for the supply of the immunizer developed in partnership with the University of Oxford.

The bloc’s health commissioner says the UK is benefiting from doses of the vaccine against the new coronavirus that should be being delivered to the EU. As a result, the block’s immunization schedule should be delayed.

The latest arm wrestling between EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot ended in a tense atmosphere with no positive results.

“We regret the continuing lack of clarity on the delivery schedule and we ask for a clear plan from AstraZeneca for a quick delivery of the vaccine doses we have reserved for the first quarter of this year,” said the Commissioner on Wednesday night (27) ), after a meeting with the unexpected presence of Soriot.

The meeting came a day after Brussels threatened to file a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company. Kyriakides asked AstraZeneca to fulfill its contractual, social and moral obligations.

“We are in a pandemic. We lose people every day. They are not numbers. They are not statistics. They are people with families, friends and colleagues who are also affected,” he said.

EU vs AstraZeneca

Despite AstraZeneca’s vaccine against covid-19 awaiting authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) next Friday (29), the immunizer had already been purchased in advance by the European Commission. In total, there are 400 million doses, worth 336 million euros.

The expectation was that 80 million of these doses would be delivered by the end of March. However, the Anglo-Swedish company said it could only supply 31 million doses in this period and anticipated a 50% cut in the second quarter.

Brussels does not accept AstraZeneca’s arguments and is considering restricting the export of covid-19 vaccines produced by companies based in the European Union. This issue should be decided by the end of this week.

Of the four laboratory units included in the contract as vaccine production sites for the European bloc, one is in the city of Puurs, Belgium, another in Germany and the rest in the United Kingdom.

Compromised vaccination schedule

With AstraZeneca’s delay, the truth is that the European Union will not have enough doses to meet its immunization schedule at the rate it had predicted. According to the European Commission’s plan, 70% of the bloc’s population should be vaccinated against the new coronavirus by the end of summer, next August.

AstraZeneca’s CEO rejects the charge that his company is diverting doses of the vaccine and prioritizing the UK. In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Soriot explained that the deadlines for delivery of vaccines to the United Kingdom are being met because the contract with the British was signed three months before the document with the EU.

He attributed the delay to a production problem at the Belgium unit. The European Commission criticized the pharmaceutical company for its “unsatisfactory” arguments.

Delay in vaccine delivery causes frustration in the EU

Problems with the supply of vaccine doses have caused a lot of frustration and delays in immunization in several countries in the bloc.

Two weeks ago, Pfizer-BioNTech said it would have to temporarily reduce its production capacity. With that, he admitted that he would delay a month in the distribution of his vaccine.

The EU, which has signed a contract with eight pharmaceutical companies, has injected € 2.7 billion into the development and production of vaccines against the new coronavirus.

The AstraZeneca immunizer is the cheapest, the easiest to transport and can be stored at temperatures in a traditional refrigerator, between 2ºC and 8ºC, which has led several European governments to prefer this vaccine instead of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The first two immunizers to reach the European market, using the new messenger RNA technology, require storage at polar temperatures, at -70 ° C and -20 ° C, respectively.