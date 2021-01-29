European Union makes public contract with AstraZeneca on vaccines

AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine vials with the University of Oxford Image: Disclosure

Brussels, 29 Jan 2021 (AFP) – The European Union today published the contract signed last year with the British laboratory AstraZeneca to pre-purchase its anti-HIV vaccine, with entire paragraphs hidden for reasons of confidentiality.

The group is under pressure from the EU due to significant delays in vaccine deliveries.

For several days, the European Executive has asked AstraZeneca for the green light for this publication.

“We welcome the company’s commitment to increasing transparency (…) Transparency and accountability are important to strengthen the confidence of European citizens,” commented a Commission spokesman.