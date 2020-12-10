Home World World European Union summit unlocks major post-pandemic recovery plan
European Union summit unlocks major post-pandemic recovery plan

Budget and recovery plan total 1.8 trillion euros Image: Martin Meissner / AP

European Union leaders managed today to unblock the multi-annual budget and post-pandemic recovery plan, on the first day of a summit that will also discuss a response to tension with Turkey, the collective response to Covid-19 and the status of post-Brexit negotiations.

The implementation of the budget and the recovery plan, which total 1.8 trillion euros, was blocked by Hungary and Poland, due to a mechanism that links access to aid funds with respect for the rule of law. Through an intense diplomatic effort by Germany, the controversial mechanism will be accompanied by an “explanatory” declaration, designed to respond to the concerns of both countries.

The announcement of the agreement was celebrated by the president of the European Council (a body representing the governments of the EU member countries), the Belgian Charles Michel, according to whom “we can now start the implementation and rebuild our economies. Our recovery package will boost our ecological and digital transition “, he tweeted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “Europe is moving! A total of 1.8 trillion euros to support our recovery and build a more resilient, green and digital EU.”

“Common sense has prevailed,” said Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban at the Facebook. For him, this is not the time for “political and ideological debates that can take us away from action”. Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, celebrated on the same social network that “the mechanism was limited to very precise criteria”.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz pointed out that the agreement “shows that the vision has triumphed over selfishness. With this financial package, Europe could emerge powerful from the crisis.”

– Sensitive agenda –

Another sensitive topic on the agenda is the threat of sanctions against Turkey for its gas exploration work in maritime areas of the eastern Mediterranean disputed with Greece and Cyprus. Several states, including Germany, Italy and Poland, refuse to impose economic sanctions, or an embargo, on a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Portugal’s premier, Antonio Costa, whose country will assume the rotating six-month presidency of the Council in January, declared today that it is necessary to improve relations with the Turks, but also to demand respect for the territorial integrity of Cyprus and Greece.

At today’s dinner, Ursula Von der Leyen will present the heads of state and government with an overview of the status of negotiations with the United Kingdom to define the post-Brexit relationship.

Also on Thursday, the European Commission presented its emergency plan regarding fishing rights and to protect air and land transport, given the possibility of not reaching an agreement with the United Kingdom. “Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having an agreement with the United Kingdom on January 1, so we have presented these measures,” said Ursula.

European leaders should more easily agree on the need for coordination before Covid-19, to avoid the third wave of contagions and to organize vaccination campaigns together. Another issue to be addressed is that of climate: the 27 countries in the bloc are expected to comment today on their new target for greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The Commission’s proposal for a reduction of “at least 55%” in comparison 1990, against the target of 40% today, is not questioned, but its modalities.

ahg / mb / fp / tt

