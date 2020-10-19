Evo Morales celebrates after projections point to victory of his candidate in Bolivia

Evo Morales celebrates Luis Arce’s victory projection in Bolivia Image: Playback / Twitter

From La Paz, Bolivia, candidate for president Luis Arce and, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, ex-president Evo Morales celebrate victory in elections for both president and Congress, held yesterday. President Jeanine Áñez, even without official data, admitted the victory of the opposition that would return to power a year after resigning. After confirming the result, Bolivia would move away from Brazil and align itself with Venezuela and Argentina.

Initially, the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, based on his own data, announced in Argentina, where he is a refugee, that his candidate, Luis Arce, was elected president in the vote held this Sunday and that his party obtained a majority in the House. of Deputies and in the Senate. Soon after, candidate Luis Arce himself, supported by exit polls, announced the return to power of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), eleven months after the resignation of Evo Morales.

“We have recovered democracy and, above all, we have recovered hope,” said Luis Arce of MAS’s central campaign office in the Sopocachi neighborhood in La Paz, where hours earlier the neighborhood had made a “splash” against his candidacy.

Arce made the victory speech using the same words that Evo Morales had given minutes before. “We are going to govern for all Bolivians. We are going to build a government of national unity. We are going to renew our process of change without hatred, learning and overcoming our mistakes,” he assured.

The speech addressed three axes: the recovery of democracy, the unity of all Bolivians without grudges, and the idea that the country was prosperous, but was diverted by the supposed “coup”. “We were going in a good way and there was a sudden change, with a coup that destroyed everything we were doing. The Bolivian people want to resume the path of growth and everything we were building,” said Luis Arce.

Evo Morales returns to power

Shortly before, Evo Morales had announced Arce’s victory in Buenos Aires. “Brother Lucho (Luis Arce), as president, and Brother David (David Choquehuanca), as vice-president, have pointed out to me. In addition, MAS will have a majority in the two chambers of the Legislative Assembly. Brothers from Bolivia and the world , Lucho will be our president “, declared Evo Morales in a read speech, to applause from the militancy.

At the time the former president made the announcement, there was still no official information to confirm his candidate’s victory. Until then, the Supreme Electoral Court had counted only the first 6% of the votes and Evo Morales’ MAS got 33.3% of the votes, while the Citizen Community candidate, Carlos Mesa, obtained 49.7%.

No research institute had yet announced exit polls, which led Morales to suspect the delay. “Today we recover democracy. We recover the homeland. We will recover stability and progress. We will recover peace. We will return freedom and dignity to the Bolivian people,” he said.

The ex-president also called the leaders to a major national agreement to lift the country out of the crisis. “We must put aside differences, sectoral and regional interests in order to achieve a great national agreement with political parties, businessmen, workers and the State. Together we will build a country without grudges and that will never resort to revenge,” said Morales.

Political analyst Raúl Peñaranda has no doubt that if the official count confirms the victory, Luis Arce may be president, but Evo Morales will be the real governor. “He is not only going to return to Bolivia, where there are several lawsuits against him, but he will be the one who will actually exercise power”, guarantees Peñaranda to RFI.

Bolivia moves away from Brazil

Economist and political analyst Carlos Toranzo, a reference in Bolivia, prefers to wait for the official result, but said that if Evo Morales’ victory, through his candidate Luis Arce, is confirmed, Bolivia will return to an alignment with Venezuela. and with Argentina and will signal to the left of the region that there is a possibility of a return to power. “The dispute in Bolivia is a clash between the two ideological positions in the region represented in the Puebla group and the Lima Group”, Carlos Toranzo tells RFI.

If Carlos Mesa wins, there will be an alliance with the center-right governments of the region, assembled in the Lima Group that opposes Nicolás Maduro’s regime in Venezuela. Luis Arce’s victory will mean Bolivia’s return to alignment with the left of Venezuela and Argentina, governments that adhere to the Puebla Group. “The result may or may not strengthen the Puebla Group, that heir group of the São Paulo Forum, where the left of the region takes refuge today. It would be good for the Puebla Group to have a new ally. Politically, it would demonstrate that populism has the capacity return “, he evaluates.

Polls

In Bolivia, 50% of the votes or 40% are required to be elected in the first round, provided there is a difference of at least ten points over the runner-up.

On Sunday night (18), two research institutes published almost identical polls. According to Cies Mori Luis Arce obtained 52.1%, Carlos Mesa, 31.5% and Luis Fernando Camacho, 14.1%. “Tu Voto Cuenta” scored 53% for Luis Arce, 30.8% for Carlos Mesa and 14.1% for Fernando Camacho.

Even President Jeanine Áñez, a political enemy of MAS, admitted the victory of the opposition. “We still don’t have official data, but with the data we have, Arce and Choquehuanca won the election,” he said.

Candidate Carlos Mesa said, according to his spokesman, that “he will expect to have the official results confirmed”.

The president of the Supreme Electoral Court, Salvador Romero, asked the population for “calm and patience” to disclose the final result, which may take days.

All polls indicated a victory for Luis Arce, but not enough to avoid the second round. In none of them, the difference between Luis Arce and Carlos Mesa exceeded the ten points needed to win in the first round and none indicated a vote above 50%.