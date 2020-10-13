Home World World Ex-employee arrested on suspicion of putting razor blades on pizza
Ex-employee arrested on suspicion of putting razor blades on pizza

By kenyan
Nicholas Mitchell is suspected of putting razor blades on Portland Pie pizza doughs in the U.S. Image: Reproduction / Facebook / Saco Police Department

Nicholas Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of putting razor blades on pizza pies from Portland Pie. Nicholas is a former employee of the pizzeria It’ll Be Pizza, one of those responsible for manufacturing the food for the brand. According to the police, the complaint was made by the Saco Hannaford supermarket in Maine, United States, after a customer found the objects in the food.

The suspect was arrested in New Hampshire after much police work. Surveillance images showed a man, who was later identified as Nicholas Mitchell, tampering with Portland Pie products.

