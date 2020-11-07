Home World World Ex-Palmeiras, Marcos makes fun and says that Trump to hire Flu lawyer...
World

Ex-Palmeiras, Marcos makes fun and says that Trump to hire Flu lawyer in 2013

By kenyan
Marcos, ex-Palmeiras, mock defeat of Donald Trump in the USA Image: Reproduction / Instagram

Idol of Palmeiras, Marcos played with defeat of Donald Trump for Joe Biden in the American presidential election. On his Instagram, the former goalkeeper “revealed” that the Republican got in touch with Mario Bittencourt – president of Fluminense and responsible for avoiding the relegation of the club in the 2013 Brazilian – to reverse the result of the election in the USA.

“The people on the left all celebrating because Biden won, right? I have inside information that Donald Trump has already contacted Fluminense’s lawyer. He’s traveling there today. Monday you will see! Wait for information! “, Said Marcos in a video published on his social networks.

In addition to Marcos, other sportsmen also spoke about the Democratic victory, like LeBron James. The NBA star published a meme in which Biden, incorporating his body, touches the Republican opponent.

View this photo on Instagram

😂😂😂😂

A publication shared by MARCOS RS REIS (@ marcosgoleiro_12) on Nov 7, 2020 at 2:01 am PST

Related news

Donald Trump returns to claim victory in US elections

World kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump Image: Mandel Ngan / AFP The current President...
Read more

With Joe Biden elected, White House receives dogs again

World kenyan -
In 2018, Joe Biden decided to adopt a Major from the Delaware Human Association, a Delaware rescue organization. Image: Reproduction...
Read more

Joe Biden is the fourth vice president to become president-elect in the USA

World kenyan -
Democrat Joe Biden and former President of the United States, Barack Obama Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images and Ricardo...
Read more
Load more

Trending

US elections 2020: near the winner’s definition, protests heat up in...

World kenyan -
BBC reporter in Maricopa County reports presence of some 'heavily' armed demonstrators Image: REUTERS / JIM URQUHART ...
Read more

State already touches the symbols of power in Biden

World kenyan -
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP As the ballot boxes bring Joe Biden closer to the throne, the State takes care to put the symbols of...
Read more

You will be paid Ksh. 5M if you do this –...

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has offered Kenyans Ksh. 5 million in a bid to try and persuade them to come out in large numbers and...
Read more

Ruto jokes about Susan Kihika’s husband divorce

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto enjoyed a light moment while at Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and businessman Sam Mburu's traditional wedding on Saturday the 7th...
Read more

Kakamega County Chief of Staff burial delayed as wives clash

County news Stanley Kasee -
The burial of Kakamega County Chief of Staff Robert Sumbi was delayed after a woman claiming to be Sumbi’s wife camped at the Kakamega...
Read more

Susan Kihika weds close Ruto ally in colorful wedding ceremony

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nakuru senator Susan Kihika wedded her long time boyfriend Sam Mburu in a colourful traditonal wedding ceremony attended by many politicians. The traditional ceremony was...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke