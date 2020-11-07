Ex-Palmeiras, Marcos makes fun and says that Trump to hire Flu lawyer in 2013

Marcos, ex-Palmeiras, mock defeat of Donald Trump in the USA Image: Reproduction / Instagram

Idol of Palmeiras, Marcos played with defeat of Donald Trump for Joe Biden in the American presidential election. On his Instagram, the former goalkeeper “revealed” that the Republican got in touch with Mario Bittencourt – president of Fluminense and responsible for avoiding the relegation of the club in the 2013 Brazilian – to reverse the result of the election in the USA.

“The people on the left all celebrating because Biden won, right? I have inside information that Donald Trump has already contacted Fluminense’s lawyer. He’s traveling there today. Monday you will see! Wait for information! “, Said Marcos in a video published on his social networks.

In addition to Marcos, other sportsmen also spoke about the Democratic victory, like LeBron James. The NBA star published a meme in which Biden, incorporating his body, touches the Republican opponent.