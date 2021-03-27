Facebook blocks Maduro’s page for violating disinformation policy

Facebook blocked the page of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for 30 days after “repeated violations” of the policy on disinformation related to covid-19, the company announced on Saturday.

The move was taken after the removal of a video published by Maduro about Carvativir, the latest in a series of drugs without published medical studies, which the president promoted as “miraculous droplets” to treat the disease.

“We removed a video posted on President Nicolás Maduro’s page for violating our policies on disinformation related to covid-19 and that could put people at risk,” a Facebook spokesman told AFP.

“We follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization, according to which currently there is no drug that prevents or cures the virus. Due to repeated violations of our policies, we have blocked the page for 30 days, during which it will be available in the mode reading”.

Other violations have already occurred. “A message is sent to all account administrators, with a warning whenever a breach occurs. They are aware,” said the source.

“Who’s in charge of the world?”

Maduro has already criticized the social network for censoring his videos related to Carvativir. “They say that until WHO says yes, I can’t talk about Carvativir. Who rules in Venezuela? The owner of Facebook? Who rules the world? The owner of Facebook? Abusers, is Zuckerberg the name? He is a tremendous abuser”, said Maduro on February 2. The Venezuelan government has also accused other social networks, such as Twitter and Youtube, of censorship.

Facebook says that since the beginning of the pandemic, its automated systems have eliminated more than 12 million publications deemed misleading about Covid-19 or vaccines to fight the disease.

Last month, the platform announced strong measures and adjusted its policies, regulating “ads that contain misleading, false or unfounded statements about health issues, including those that ensure that a product or service can offer 100% prevention or immunity or have ability to cure the virus “. With the collaboration of WHO, it expanded the list of statements about vaccines that have been denied by scientists and are not welcome on its platform.

In a virtual meeting this Saturday, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, informed the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, about “the advances in the clinical trials of Carvativir”.

With 30 million inhabitants, Venezuela accumulates more than 154,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 1,532 deaths, according to official figures, which are questioned by organizations like Human Rights Watch for considering that they hide a much worse reality.