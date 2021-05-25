False bomb, arrested journalist: how and why Belarus deflected flight from Greece

A Ryanair commercial plane flying from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, was forced to deviate from the route and make a stop in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, because of an alleged bomb threat. The warning, however, was false. The diversion was an excuse for the Belarusian government to arrest the journalist – and opponent – Roman Protasevich.

The case happened last Sunday (23) and has already provoked furious protests from international leaders. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, defined Belarus’s actions as “outrageous and illegal”, called for the release of Protasevich and advocated punishment for those responsible for his arrest.

The Belarusian regime’s outrageous and illegal behavior will have consequences. Those responsible for hijacking the Ryanair plane must be punished. Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately. The European Commission will discuss tomorrow [25] the measures to be taken.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

The outrageous and illegal behavior of the regime in Belarus will have consequences. Those responsible for the #Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned. Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately. EUCO will discuss tomorrow action to take. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 23, 2021

The incident came a day before the European Commission met just to discuss the tightening of already existing sanctions against Belarus, in response to the repression imposed by the government of Alexander Lukashenko – considered “the last dictator in Europe” – to opposition protesters.

But how and why did the government of Belarus hijack a plane to arrest a single opponent? How did European countries react?

Who is Roman Protasevich

Image: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, started his activism as a teenager on the internet. In 2012, at the age of 17, he was arrested for coordinating two groups on the Russian social network Vkontakte against President Alexander Lukashenko, who has governed Belarus since 1994. One of them was called “We are tired of this Lukashenko”.

He also worked as a photographer for Belarusian media and, between 2017 and 2018, received a Vaclav Havel scholarship for aspirants to act as an independent journalist.

Protasevich left Belarus in 2019, after starting to work for Nexta (“Somebody”, in Belarusian), an influential opposition channel on the Telegram app, where he was editor-in-chief. The channel played an important role in organizing protests against Lukashenko by informing details, times and dates of the demonstrations.

The activist, who lives between Poland and Lithuania, two Belarusian exile centers, is currently editor of the BGM channel, which has 260,000 subscribers. His partner, Sofia Sapega, detained on Sunday with him, is a law student at the European Humanities University (EHU) in Vilnius.

In November, the Belarusian government issued an arrest warrant for Protasevich for his work on the Nexta, alleging that the journalist was involved in “terrorist activities”. If the charge is confirmed, the journalist could be sentenced to death.

False bomb and deflected flight

Image: AFP PHOTO / ONLINER.BY

On Sunday (23), the crew of Ryanair flight FR4978 decided to land in Minsk, “the nearest airport”, after being informed of a bomb threat, Belarusian authorities said today.

According to Igor Goloub, commander of the Belarusian Air Force, the threat to the plane was sent by email to Minsk airport, in a message that called itself Palestinian Hamas. “The decision was made by the crew commander without outside interference,” he added.

Lukashenko’s press office said on his own Telegram channel that the president gave the order to divert the flight and for a MiG-29 fighter to accompany the plane. The regime denies that it forced the aircraft to land just to stop its opponent.

For the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), however, the forced landing “may be a violation of the Chicago Convention”, which protects the sovereignty of nations’ airspace.

“The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has received a request for an investigation and several other measures, such as the suspension of overflights of Belarusian territory by airlines, the ban on landing imposed on the national company Belavia at European airports, the suspension of traffic, including land, for the European Union, “the organization said in a statement.

Furious reactions

European leaders “do not want to leave [o caso] pass “and classified the Ryanair flight diversion as an act of” state terrorism “.” The incident will not be without consequences “, guaranteed the President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel.

The European position was communicated today to the Belarusian ambassador in Brussels, summoned by the bloc’s diplomatic service and by the Belgian foreign minister, Sophie Wilmès. “We are working on a package of measures, in addition to simple individual sanctions,” said an RFI diplomatic source.

The unanimity of the 27 EU countries is indispensable for any punishment.

Lithuania has decided to prohibit as of tomorrow (25) any flight to or from Lithuanian airports from crossing Belarusian airspace. Germany, on the other hand, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, decided to summon the Belarusian ambassador in Berlin to provide clarifications.

London also summoned the Belarusian ambassador to the United Kingdom. British diplomacy chief Dominic Raab denounced “an attack on international law” and reiterated that his country is preparing new sanctions against the Alexander Lukashenko regime.

Raab added that it is “hard to believe” that Moscow has not given its approval to the diversion of the Ryanair flight to Minsk.

The details we have are not clear on this matter, but it is very difficult to believe that this type of action could have taken place without at least the agreement of the authorities in Moscow [que constituem o principal apoio de Belarus].

Dominic Raab, United Kingdom Secretary of State

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to implement its “decision to interrupt direct air links between Ukraine and Belarus and close the bi-Russian airspace for flights from Ukraine or destined for our country,” according to a statement from press released by Kiev.

Italy’s foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, called “the hijacking of the state” the “unacceptable” interception of the plane. “It is clear that this is not just a European issue, but a question of a community of values ​​that we share with many of our allies, including across the Atlantic,” he added.

(With AFP and RFI)