Families of migrants separated under the Trump administration can be reunited and stay in the U.S.

“We hope to bring families together, here or in the country of origin, we hope to be in a position to give them that option,” says government spokesman Biden Image: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

The United States plans to allow families of migrants separated on the border with Mexico during the Trump administration to reunite and remain in the United States, a senior government official Joe Biden said today.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who leads the Biden task force to bring together migrant parents and children who were separated in an attempt to discourage the flow of undocumented migrants, said these people will have a chance to live together in the United States. or in your home country.

“We hope to bring families together, here or in the country of origin, we hope to be in a position to give them that option,” Mayorkas revealed at a press conference at the White House.

“And if they really want to meet here in the United States, we will explore ways for them to stay in the United States to meet the needs of the family. We are acting in the most restorative way possible,” he added.

Mayorkas said this issue, in which the First Lady, Jill Biden, is involved, is a “moral imperative” for the United States government, which seeks to reverse what it considers to be a “moving example of cruelty” on the part of the government Trump.

Mayorkas said the government is in contact with lawyers from separate families, as well as with NGOs and the private sector with a view to a collective effort by the whole of society “to do the right thing”.

In this context, he pointed out that he spoke on Friday with the foreign ministers of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, the country of origin of most of the hundreds of thousands of migrants who in recent years arrived on the southern border of the United States, claiming to escape from poverty and insecurity.

The number of children separated from their parents upon arrival in the United States remains uncertain, but in January, a court document estimated that 611 minors who were victims of this policy had not yet been identified.

The powerful civil rights organization ACLU celebrated Mayokas’ pledge, while arguing that the United States owed “reparations” to these families who were victims of the “torture” of separation.

“This includes a path to citizenship, care and the resources to help them,” concluded the ACLU in a statement.