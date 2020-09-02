Family of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero calls for international trial

Paul Rusesabagina’s family – hailed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 Rwanda genocide – asked Kigali authorities to take him to an international court after his sudden arrest, his son told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rusesabagina, a former hotel manager, was played by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film “Hotel Rwanda”, which tells how he used his work and his connections with the Hutu elite to protect the Tutsis who were fleeing the killing.

Rwanda police said on Monday that Rusesabagina – who called for armed resistance to the government now led by Tutsis in a 2018 YouTube video – was arrested on terrorism charges in an international warrant. His family accuses Rwanda of kidnapping him, saying they last heard from him in Dubai.

The Rwanda Investigation Office said he would face several charges, including “terrorism, terrorist financing … arson, kidnapping and murder”.

“If the Rwandan government thinks it has a solid case against him on charges of terrorism or terrorist financing, then they have to take him to an international court,” Roger Rusesabagina, his eldest son, said in an interview with Reuters.

Officials in Kigali were not immediately available for comment.

The young Rusesabagina said that previous attempts by the Rwandan government to accuse his father internationally had failed.

He has been a strong critic of President Paul Kagame’s government, whose credit for bringing the country back to stability after the genocide and boosting economic growth has been tainted by accusations of widespread repression.