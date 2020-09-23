Home World World Father rides 300 km on his daughter's tiny bike for a good...
Father rides 300 km on his daughter’s tiny bike for a good cause

By kenyan
Wesley Hamnett traveled 300 km with a tiny bicycle Image: Playback / Twitter

Wesley Hamnett wanted to draw attention to several charities that help cancer patients after losing their father to the disease – and decided that cycling 300 km between Glasgow (Scotland) and Manchester (England) on his daughter’s tiny bike would be a good idea.

The Brit raised 4,000 pounds sterling, the equivalent of more than R $ 28,000, along the way. The value goes to organizations like Macmillan Cancer Support, Christie Charitable Fund and British Heart Foundation.

“I didn’t know if I was going to make it to the end – well, I didn’t even know if the bike was going to make it to the end! But I was determined to find out, even if it drove me crazy,” joked Hamnett to the Daily Mail.

He also said that “he felt Formula 1“because he had to stop no less than eight times to change the bike’s tires.” I felt like I was going to die in a few moments, but it was worth it, “he said.

Next year, Hamnett plans to take an even bigger road from Russia to Manchester to get more money.

