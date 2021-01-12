FBI reportedly warned of Capitol violence the day before, says newspaper

FBI reportedly warned of violence on Capitol Hill a day earlier, says newspaper Image: Image: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

An FBI office in the state of Virginia issued a statement warning of possible preparation by a pro-Trump group for the invasion of the United States Congress last week. According to The Washington Post, the alert was issued a day before the demonstration and was passed on to the agency’s Washington office.

An FBI official said that shortly after hearing about the invaders’ plans, the American police office in Norfolk, Virginia, shared the information with others working for the agency. The total number of people who received this report is uncertain.

“As of January 5, 2021, the FBI Norfolk has received information indicating requests for violence in response to” illegal blockades “beginning January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC,” says the document obtained exclusively by The Washington Post .

The report mentions the sharing of maps of the Capitol tunnels and meeting points for possible conspirators to travel as a group to Washington in at least four American states, including Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

The FBI investigates whether any of the protesters planned to kill or kidnap legislators at the Capitol on the day of the invasion, when Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.