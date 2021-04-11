Fernández says reversing decision on Moro’s suspicion would be setback

Argentine President Alberto Fernández spoke today about the annulment of former President Lula’s convictions under Operation Lava Jato and the suspicion of former judge Sergio Moro, made by the STF (Supreme Federal Court). He said he sees with concern and classifies the possibility that the former president will be condemned again as a “setback”.

“Reversing the decision of the Supreme Court on account of media and political pressures would mean an institutional setback for Brazil and incalculable losses for those who claim the rule of law as a basis for sustaining democracy,” wrote Fernández in his profile on Twitter.

This week, Minister Edson Fachin, who overturned Lula’s convictions, said in an interview with Veja magazine that “it would not be unusual” for the plenary to overturn the understanding of the group. He was referring to the decision of the Second Panel of the court, which, shortly after Fachin’s decision, declared Judge Sergio Moro as a suspect.

Furthermore, in the context of Alberto Fernández’s demonstration, there is also the fact that Fachin based his decision on the argument that it was not within the jurisdiction of the Federal Court in Curitiba to judge the ex-president in those cases. Lula, therefore, was not acquitted and now he must be tried again by the Federal Court of the Federal District.

For the Argentine president, the STF’s decision to annul Lula’s convictions in Lava Jato was important because it revealed that political and media pressures conditioned the Justice to deprive Lula of running for elections.

Alberto Fernández also said that the Brazilian judicial system demonstrated its capacity for self-assessment, which he classified as “a breath of fresh air due to respect for democracy in the region”.

“The annulment determined by the STF left in all of us, defenders of the Democratic State of Law, the conviction that the judicial system of our beloved Brazil preserved the democratic institutionality,” he said.

Fernández also praised former President Lula, saying that he is a democratic leader “not only for Brazil, but also for the entire Latin American continent”. “The persecution that imprisoned and condemned him unfairly represents a stain that Brazil does not deserve and that the STF has started to clean up,” he added.

Alberto Fernández is from the Justicialista Party, known as the Peronist Party. He was chief of staff in the Argentine nation between 2003 and 2008, under the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner – who is now his deputy -, who were aligned with the Lula government in Brazil.