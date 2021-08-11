Fires in Algeria kill dozens of civilians and soldiers

More than 40 people, including 25 soldiers, died in forest fires east of the Algerian capital, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said, indicating that the government has asked the international community for help and plans to rent planes to fight the fires.

Dozens of fires broke out on Monday in the Kabyle region and elsewhere, with Algerian authorities having sent the army to help citizens in fires and evacuations. Several fires are burning forests, destroying olive trees and killing cattle and other animals, reports the Guardian.

Villages in the Kabyle region, 100 kilometers east of the capital Algiers, are difficult to access and have limited water. Some villagers fled, others tried to contain the flames on their own, using buckets and rudimentary tools. The region does not have water dump planes.

“Only criminal hand it may be behind the simultaneous outbreak of around 50 fires in various locations,” said Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud, who traveled to Kabyle to assess the situation.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the martyrdom of 25 soldiers after they managed to rescue around 100 citizens from the flames in the mountains of Bejaiea and Tizi Ouzou,” the country’s President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, wrote on Twitter.

Experts noted that climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is causing extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, fires, floods and storms. Worsening drought and heat are at the base of wildfires in the United States, Siberia, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.