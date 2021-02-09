First 100,000 Russian vaccines to arrive in Venezuela next week, says Maduro

First 100,000 Russian vaccines will arrive in Venezuela next week, says Maduro Image: Getty Images

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced on Tuesday (9) that next week the first 100,000 Sputnik V vaccines against covid-19 will arrive in the country, out of a total of 10 million agreed with the Russian authorities.

“Next week, thousands of Sputnik V vaccines are arriving in Venezuela, they announce the first arrival of the 100,000 Sputnik V vaccines,” said the president during a television speech.

That figure represents 1% of the total agreed with Russia in November, after a government delegation visited Moscow.

“When the vaccination process begins, we will vaccinate all doctors, all health workers in Venezuela, the most vulnerable sectors and then we will vaccinate teachers,” added the president.

Maduro had said the country would be “in a position” to start a mass vaccination process starting in April.

The official included on Tuesday among the first to be vaccinated members of his party, ‘Somos Venezuela’.

In addition to the 10 million doses it will receive from Russia, Venezuela has reserved up to 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization’s Covax system, which were due to be canceled on Tuesday.

It is not clear where the funds to pay for vaccines will come from. The Maduro government, in the midst of the biggest economic crisis in Venezuela’s history, has no access to the reserves of the non-foreign country, whose control is in the hands of opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized as the president of Venezuela by 50 countries.

With 30,000 inhabitants, Venezuela has 130,596 confirmed cases and 1,240 deaths from covid-19, according to official data, questioned by organizations such as Human Rights Watch, which considers them of little credibility.